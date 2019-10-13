Eagles trail Vikings 24-10 after fake field goal fails

The Eagles hit a memorable trick play at U.S. Bank Stadium during Super Bowl LII, but it was Philly Not So Special shortly before halftime of Sunday’s game in the same building.

Philly was in position to try a 39-yard field goal, but head coach Doug Pederson opted to have kicker Jake Elliott try a pass. It was tipped and then intercepted by defensive end Everson Griffen to keep the Eagles from getting any closer to 24-10 before the end of the first half.

The Eagles were down 24-3 after Stefon Diggs scored on a pair of long touchdown catches in the second quarter, but Carson Wentz found Miles Sanders up the seam for a 32-yard touchdown to start the comeback effort. Safety Anthony Sendejo got the ball back on an interception of former teammate Kirk Cousins, but the failure of the fake field goal meant there would be no points off that turnover.

The pick marred a strong half by Cousins, who also hit Adam Thielen for a touchdown and is 12-of-17 for 209 yards overall. That doesn’t do much to support Eagles linebacker (and former Cousins teammate in Washington) Zack Brown‘s view of the quarterback, although perhaps the Eagles can do more to slow down the suddenly percolating Vikings pass offense over the final 30 minutes.

Any comeback attempt may take place without left tackle Jason Peters. He’s considered questionable to return with a knee injury.