With the first round of roster cuts due on Tuesday, the Eagles and Seahawks have agreed to swap a pair of players who were likely on the way out.

Philadelphia is trading receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seattle in exchange for defensive back Ugo Amadi, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Arcega-Whiteside was a second-round pick in the 2019 draft but did not play up to that draft status in three seasons. He appeared in all 16 games with five starts in 2019 and caught 10 passes for 169 yards with one touchdown. After playing only eight games in 2020, Arcega-Whiteside was mainly a special teams player for the Eagles last season. In 16 games, he caught just a pair of passes for 36 yards.

Arcega-Whiteside converted to tight end in the 2022 offseason. He played eight offensive snaps and 15 special teams snaps in Philadelphia’s preseason opener, receiving one target.

The Seahawks selected Amadi in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. He appeared in all 17 games with seven starts for Seattle last season, recording an interception, six passes defensed, a forced fumble, and two tackles for loss. He was on the field for 55 percent of the team’s defensive snaps and 49 percent of special teams snaps in 2021.

Teams must reduce their rosters to 85 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Eagles trading J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seahawks for Ugo Amadi originally appeared on Pro Football Talk