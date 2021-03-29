Eagles traded down with the idea that Ja’Marr Chase would fall to Bengals at No. 5 overall

The Philadelphia Eagles took part in a blockbuster trade on Friday, sending the No. 6 overall pick to Miami for the No. 12 overall pick and a first-round pick in 2022 among the compensation.

Many pundits and analysts have questioned why Howie Roseman would pass on the chance to grab a generational talent at No. 6, with Ja’Marr Chase and Kyle Pitts both expected to be on the board.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated’s ‘MMQB’, broke down how the trades came about and how Roseman believed Chase would be drafted a pick earlier.

The Eagles worked exclusively with the Dolphins, and Roseman had to keep the trade under wraps in the two-plus weeks in between to allow for the bang-bang nature of how it eventually would go down. And with the Eagles believing there is a pretty good chance the Bengals will take LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase at five (we mentioned in our mock this week that that Joe Burrow has given Cincinnati’s brass a glowing recommendation), Philly felt comfortable with the difference in talent between six and 12—and also operated with the knowledge that it’d be hard to get a future first (this being Miami’s slotted No. 1 in 2022) in exchange for moving down closer to the draft, particularly if it looked like the top four picks would be QBs.

The teams also swapped mid-round picks — Eagles’ pick 156 for No. 123.

The trade happened moments after the Dolphins traded the No. 3 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 12 overall pick that Miami just traded to Philadelphia.

