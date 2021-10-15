Longtime Eagles tight end Zach Ertz will be in Philadelphia no longer.

The Eagles traded Ertz to the Cardinals today in exchange for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Although Ertz was known to want a new contract, the report says he hasn’t discussed that with the Cardinals yet.

For the Cardinals, the NFL’s only undefeated team, this acquisition of a 30-year-old three-time Pro Bowler is a clear sign that they have Super Bowl aspirations and want to add more pieces to the puzzle.

Ertz has played all six games for the Eagles this season and scored his last touchdown as an Eagle on Thursday night.

Eagles trade Zach Ertz to Cardinals for Tay Gowan and a fifth-round pick originally appeared on Pro Football Talk