Eagles trade Ugo Amadi to Titans 9 days after acquiring him

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Ugo Amadi spent most of his time as an Eagle in Cleveland.

Now he’s already gone.

The Eagles on Wednesday traded the young defensive back to the Tennessee Titans in a swap of late-round picks in 2024.

This trade comes just nine days after the Eagles acquired Amadi in a trade with the Seahawks for J.J. Arcega-Whiteside on Aug. 15. Amadi practiced both days last week in Cleveland and played a total of 33 snaps in the second preseason game against the Browns. Amadi had four tackles on Sunday.

In a roundabout way, this is basically Howie Roseman trading away Arcega-Whiteside for draft compensation. The Eagles were going to cut JJAW and the Seahawks were going to cut Amadi. These are all minor moves but Roseman basically turned nothing into something.

But it also means that the 25-year-old Amadi is already on the move.

“It wasn’t tough with the defense,” Amadi said after the game. “As far as defense, most of defense is universal. Just some slight adjustments to it. Now, I went from one bird to another.”

So much for that.

The Eagles trimmed their roster to 80 players before Tuesday’s deadline. Now, they’re down to 79 players who count on the roster. The Eagles technically have 80 players but DE Matt Leo still has an international exemption. Still, the roster must be down to 53 players by 4 p.m. next Tuesday.