Eagles trade Ugo Amadi to Titans for a sixth-round draft pick in 2024

Trade: Eagles are sending S Ugo Amadi — whom they recently acquired from Seattle in a previous trade — to the Tennessee Titans in a deal involving late 2024 draft picks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 24, 2022

The Eagles acquired Ugo Amadi for J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, and after one preseason appearance against the Browns, the team is trading him to an AFC contender.

According to Adam Schefter, Philadelphia is trading Amadi to the Tennessee Titans for a swap of late-round draft picks.

Amadi played well in the Eagles’ 21-20 preseason win in Cleveland, logging 27 defensive snaps while finishing with four tackles, and six snaps on special teams.

In Tennessee, Amadi will join Kevin Byard, Amani Hooker, and A.J. Moore at safety. He immediately becomes a guy the Titans can plug right into the slot cornerback position if needed.

