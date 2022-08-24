Eagles trade Ugo Amadi to Titans for a sixth-round draft pick in 2024

The Eagles acquired Ugo Amadi for J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, and after one preseason appearance against the Browns, the team is trading him to an AFC contender.

According to Adam Schefter, Philadelphia is trading Amadi to the Tennessee Titans for a swap of late-round draft picks.

Amadi played well in the Eagles’ 21-20 preseason win in Cleveland, logging 27 defensive snaps while finishing with four tackles, and six snaps on special teams.

In Tennessee, Amadi will join Kevin Byard, Amani Hooker, and A.J. Moore at safety. He immediately becomes a guy the Titans can plug right into the slot cornerback position if needed.

