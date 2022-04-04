Eagles trade two first round picks to the Saints in exchange for pick No. 18, and 2023 first-round pick

The Eagles have agreed to trade picks No. 16, 19, and 194 to the Saints in exchange for picks No. 18, 101, 237, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick. pic.twitter.com/9VZCJBWovx — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 4, 2022

In a shocking move, Philadelphia is trading two of their 2022 first-round picks in the NFL draft to the New Orleans Saints.

The Eagles will package picks No. 16 overall, No. 19 overall, and No. 194 overall in the sixth round to the Saints in exchange for pick No. 18 overall, No. 101 overall in the third round, No. 237 overall in the 7th round, AND a coveted 2023 first-round pick, along with a 2024 second-round pick.

The Saints now own picks No. 16 and No. 19, while Philadelphia will still pick at No. 15 overall, along with No. 18 overall in the first round.

The move appears to be Howie Roseman covering all of his bases for 2023 and ensuring that Philadelphia has the opportunity to land a big-named quarterback next spring if Jalen Hurts doesn’t take the next steps as a passer.

