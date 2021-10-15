Eagles trade TE Zach Ertz to the Cardinals for CB Tay Gowan and a 2022 5th-round pick

The Zach Ertz era is over in Philadelphia, as the Eagles have agreed to trade the veteran tight end to the Cardinals for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick.

It was expected that Ertz would be traded during the offseason, but things never materialized and the tight end reported to training camp amid some pubic discourse.

Ertz will now join a loaded Cardinals offense that has quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

List

Instant analysis from Eagles 28-22 loss to the Bucs in Week 6

Related