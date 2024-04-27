Eagles trade up to select Clemson LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. with pick No. 155 overall

In the days before the draft, Howie Roseman discussed legacy and the urgency of potentially drafting the children of former Eagles.

On Saturday, Roseman kept his word, trading up to select Jeremiah Trotter with pick No. 155 of the 2024 NFL draft.

The most popular draft prospect in Philadelphia comes to Philadelphia. Position where there's a need — a productive college player who just happens to be the son of one the best players in Eagles history. At this point, the value was too strong to ignore. https://t.co/6aXv2NohHD — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) April 27, 2024

After watching elite linebackers dominate the AFC and NFC divisional rounds, Eagles GM Howie Roseman finally landed a talented and rangy linebacker.

Clemson’s All-American defender is the son of former Philadelphia linebacker Jeremiah Trotter.

In 2022, Trotter Jr. had 91 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss, seven pass breakups, two interceptions, and a forced fumble.

His 88 tackles (54 solo), 5½ sacks, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles made him a Butkus Award finalist this season.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire