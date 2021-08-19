Eagles trade rumors: Teams have started inquiring about the availability of LT Andre Dillard

The sweepstakes to acquire Andre Dillard has started according to Jeff McLane of The Inquirer who reports that teams from around the leagues have started to call Philadelphia.

But even before Dillard strained his right knee last week, it was clear that [Jordan] Mailata had a firm grasp on the position. The word had increasingly gotten out around the NFL as teams, directly or not, inquired about Dillard’s availability, per league sources.

Talented left tackles are a premium in the NFL and regardless of how you feel about Dillard, he’s a former first-round pick and still raw from a talent and physicality standpoint.

