Eagles trade pick No. 86 to the 49ers for picks No. 94 and 132

The Eagles have made their third trade of the draft weekend, sending pick No. 86 to the 49ers for picks No. 94 and 132.

Howie Roseman previously traded pick No. 78 in the third round to the Houston Texans for picks 86 and No. 123.

Philadelphia previously traded picks No. 50, No. 53, and No. 161 to the Washington Commanders for picks No. 40, No. 78, and No. 152.

With the 40th pick, Philadelphia selected Iowa All-American cornerback Cooper DeJean to add depth to an already improved secondary.

