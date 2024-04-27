Eagles trade pick No. 123 to the Texans for 127th pick, and a 2025 fifth round pick

The Eagles are all about amassing assets, and on the final day of the draft, GM Howie Roseman secured even more capital for 2025.

After trading pick No. 120 the Dolphins, Philadelphia traded pick No. 123 to the Texans for the 127th pick, and a 2025 fifth round pick.

Eagles trade No . 123 to for No. 127 and a 2025 5th-rd pick. So the Eagles have now added a 3rd and 5th next year this round. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) April 27, 2024

The Eagles typically hand out the biggest signing bonuses to undrafted free agents, and it won’t be a shock to see Roseman stockpile picks for 2025 while scouring the UDFA market for players with Day 2 or early Day 3 draft grades.

