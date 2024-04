Eagles trade pick No. 120 in 2024 NFL draft to Dolphins for 2025 third round pick

The Eagles are all about amassing assets, and on the final day of the draft, GM Howie Roseman secured capital for 2025.

Philadelphia traded out of pick No. 120, trading the pick to Miami for a 2025 third round pick.

Trade! Dolphins deal with Eagles to 120 in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 27, 2024

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire