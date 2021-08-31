Eagles trade OL Matt Pryor and 7th-round pick to the Colts for a sixth-round pick

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Eagles have made a trade, sending versatile offensive lineman Matt Pryor to the Indianapolis Colts for a sixth-round pick.

Per Jeff McLane, Philadelphia will send Indianapolis a seventh-round pick as well.

A sixth-round pick out of TCU in 2018, Pryor started in 10 games for the Eagles in 2020 at three different positions (left tackle, right guard, and right tackle) and he’s played in 27 regular-season games over the past two seasons.

The trade reunites Pryor with former Eagles star quarterback Carson Wentz.

List

Eagles roster: Predicting 16-man practice squad for 2021

Related

Philadelphia Eagles release DT Raequan Williams

Philadelphia Eagles release RB Jason Huntley

Philadelphia Eagles release CB Craig James

Philadelphia Eagles waive CB Michael Jacquet

Philadelphia Eagles waive OL Ross Pierschbacher

Eagles reveal jersey number for newly acquired QB Gardner Minshew

Recommended Stories