Eagles' trade offer for Melvin Gordon shows he likely isn't leaving L.A.

Melvin Gordon’s holdout isn’t exactly going how he likely hoped: he hasn’t gotten a new contract from the Los Angeles Chargers, and while the Chargers have given Gordon’s agents permission to find a trade partner, that hasn’t happened yet.

And if a Wednesday report is an indication, a trade is unlikely.

Chargers said no to Eagles offer

There doesn't seem to be much of a market for Chargers' RB Melvin Gordon. (Getty Images)

Albert Breer of The MMQB tweeted on Wednesday that he did some digging into the Gordon trade situation and found there’s only been one offer made for Gordon, a two-time Pro Bowler.

The Philadelphia Eagles made the proposal. Breer said it included Jordan Howard going to the Chargers, a swap of mid-round draft picks, and the Chargers eating some of Gordon’s salary too.

Los Angeles declined.

Chargers’ high asking price

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Josina Anderson tweeted that the Chargers were looking for a first-round pick in 2020 or a fifth-round pick in 2020 and first-round pick in 2021 for Gordon, the 15th overall pick in 2015.

Is that price too high? Obviously other NFL teams believe it is, judging by what Philadelphia reportedly offered.

