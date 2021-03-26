Eagles trade No. 6 pick to Dolphins for 12th overall

The Eagles have traded the No. 6 pick and 156 overall to the Dolphins for No. 12, 123 and a 2022 1st-rounder. This deal happened shortly after the 49ers traded up with the Dolphins from No. 12 to 3. The Dolphins trade back three spots from No. 3 to 6 but will still have a chance at the top prospects in the class. By moving down, the Eagles are likely to stick with Jalen Hurts as their starting QB in 2021