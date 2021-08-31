The Colts have gained some depth along their offensive line.

Indianapolis has acquired offensive lineman Matt Pryor and a 2022 seventh-round pick from Philadelphia in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick, the teams announced on Tuesday.

The Eagles selected Pryor in the sixth round of the 2018 draft. He did not play as a rookie but appeared in 12 games in 2019 and started 10 games for Philadelphia last season.

With several injury concerns along their offensive line, the Colts needed more depth up front. Sam Tevi was placed on injured reserve on Monday after tearing his ACL during Indianapolis’ preseason finale.

Eagles trade Matt Pryor to Colts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk