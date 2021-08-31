Eagles trade Matt Pryor to Colts for 2022 NFL Draft pick swap

Eagles trade veteran offensive lineman for 2022 pick swap originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles traded veteran offensive lineman Matt Pryor to the Colts on Tuesday morning for a 2022 late-round pick swap.

It seemed very likely that Pryor would not make the Eagles’ roster so they get something for him instead of just cutting him.

Here are the terms of the deal:

Eagles get: A sixth-round pick in 2022

Colts get: Pryor and a seventh-round pick in 2022

No, it’s not like the Eagles got a ton for Pryor. But they at least found a little bit of value for a guy they weren’t going to keep anyway. Maybe the Eagles would have brought Pryor back to the practice squad but the fact that a team was wiling to trade for Pryor shows that he probably wouldn’t have made it through waivers.

Just the other day, the Eagles traded a sixth-round pick to acquire Gardner Minshew from Jacksonville, so this gets them a sixth-round pick back in 2022.

Pryor, 26, was a sixth-round draft pick back in 2018 out of TCU. He ended up getting significant experience last year for the Eagles, starting in 10 games and playing in 15. He ended up playing in 27 games over the last two years with the Birds.

Amazingly, he’s the first member of the five-member 2018 draft class to move on. Dallas Goedert, Avonte Maddox, Josh Sweat and Jordan Mailata all figure to be major members of the team in 2021.

In Indianapolis, Pryor will reunite with former Eagles starting quarterback Carson Wentz.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube