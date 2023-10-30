Eagles trade Kentavius Street to the Falcons

The Eagles and Falcons have made a trade ahead of Tuesday afternoon's trade deadline.

The Eagles announced that they are sending defensive tackle Kentavius Street to Atlanta. They will also trade a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Falcons and they will receive a 2024 sixth-round pick.

Street signed a one-year deal with the Falcons in March. He has appeared in all eight games this season and he made one start while with the Eagles.

Street had four tackles in those appearances and had 71 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in 52 games for the Saints and 49ers before coming to Philadelphia.

The trade comes a day after the Falcons lost Grady Jarrett to a torn ACL, so the need for defensive line help in Atlanta was obvious.