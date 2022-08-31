Eagles trade Jalen Reagor to Vikings, where he'll join the receiver they should've drafted

It's only fitting that Jalen Reagor will join Justin Jefferson on the Minnesota Vikings.

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly trading their first-round pick, taken 21st overall in the first round in 2020, to the Vikings, where he will team with Jefferson, who was taken one pick after Reagor.

The two wide receivers have since had divergent NFL careers. Reagor never came close to matching Jefferson as Jefferson has set an NFL record for receiving yards in the first two seasons of an NFL career, with 3,016 yards. Reagor has had only 695 in two seasons.

The Eagles are getting Minnesota's seventh-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024.

On Tuesday, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said Reagor was still on the team because he had a strong preseason. But it was clear that Reagor had fallen down the depth chart behind A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins, who was taken in the sixth round in 2020.

Jalen Reagor in action during Eagles training camp.

"I think when you look at Jalen, one of the things that one of our scouts said to me today is he was one of the only guys that practiced every day," Roseman said. "The guy brought it every day. He worked on his craft. He had a great attitude, great energy. Obviously, he's a talented guy. He's 23 years old.

"We're going to do whatever we think is in the best interest of the team, and we felt like there was no doubt in our mind that he deserved a role on this team."

Now he's on the Vikings. The Eagles will see Reagor in Week 2, when the Vikings play the Eagles on Monday night, Sept. 19, at Lincoln Financial Field.

NFL TOP 100: Justin Jefferson ranks in top 20; Tom Brady is No. 1

HARD KNOCKS: Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell laments 'worst part of the (expletive) job'

NEVER MISS A SNAP: Sign up for our NFL newsletter for exclusive content

Eagles claim QB Ian Book from Saints

The Eagles claimed former New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book off waivers Tuesday. Book was the Saints' fourth-round pick in 2021 out of Notre Dame. He started one game last season after the Saints' QB room was decimated by injuries. It did not go well in a loss to the Dolphins.

Story continues

Book completed 12 of 20 passes for 135 yards. He threw 2 interceptions and was sacked 8 times.

Book goes on the Eagles' 53-man roster, giving them three quarterbacks.

In other moves Tuesday:

Two Eagles players were claimed off waivers: CB Josh Blackwell by the Bears, and OG/C Jack Anderson by the Giants.

NFL Network is reporting that WR Devon Allen will sign to the Eagles' practice squad. Allen competed in two Olympics in the 110-meter hurdles. He caught a 55-yard TD pass against the Browns in the preseason.

Contact Martin Frank at mfrank@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter @Mfranknfl.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Jalen Reagor traded to Vikings, will join star WR Justin Jefferson