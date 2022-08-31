Eagles trade Jalen Reagor to Vikings

There was talk that the Eagles were trying to trade wide receiver Jalen Reagor this week, but he made the initial 53-man roster in Philadelphia and General Manager Howie Roseman said the team felt “he deserved a role on this team.”

That feeling didn’t last long, however. The Eagles traded Reagor to the Vikings on Wednesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Eagles will get a 2023 seventh-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-rounder in return. The 2024 pick will become a fifth-round choice if certain statistical marks are not reached.

Reagor was a first-round pick in 2020, but his play over the last two seasons didn’t win him many fans in Philadelphia. He’ll get a fresh start with the Vikings while the Eagles move on with a receiving corps fronted by DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown.

