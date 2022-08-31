Eagles trade Jalen Reagor to the Vikings

Trade: Eagles are sending WR Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2023 7th-round pick and a 2024 conditional 4th-round pick that would deescalate to a 5th-round pick if certain statistical marks are not met, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2022

The Jalen Reagor era is over in Philadelphia, as the Eagles are trading the 2020 first-round pick to the Vikings for draft picks.

With the addition of A.J. Brown and Zach Pascal to the roster, Reagor’s spot as a starter was no longer guaranteed, and he entered the season as the likely fifth or sixth wide receiver on the team.

He’ll now be teammates with the player drafted directly after him, as Justin Jefferson was the 22nd overall pick in that 2020 draft, and he amassed 196 career catches for 3,016 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Reagor has been a disappointment through two seasons, logging just 64 catches for 695 yards and three touchdowns in 28 games, including 24 starts, since the Eagles made him the 21st pick in the 2020 draft.

A star at TCU, Reagor has averaged just 24.8 yards per game, and according to Reuben Franks, the only wide receivers in Eagles history to start at least 20 games and averaged fewer yards per game are 1984 1st-round pick Kenny Jackson and undrafted Greg Lewis, now the Chiefs’ running backs coach under Andy Reid.

He’ll now get the fresh start both parties deserve.

Eagles practice squad tracker: Live updates and analysis

9 recently cut or waived players the Eagles should consider adding

10 takeaways from the Eagles' initial 53-man roster

Eagles announce initial 53-man roster for 2022

