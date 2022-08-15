Eagles to trade J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to the Seahawks for safety Ugo Amadi

Philadelphia adds experience in the secondary with Amadi, who has played in 47 games (12 starts) over three seasons, while Arcega-Whiteside gets a fresh start in Seattle. https://t.co/SEe6ib2ZRc — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 15, 2022

The J.J. Arcega-Whiteside era is over in Philadelphia, as the Eagles are trading the former wide receiver turned tight end.

The Eagles’ second-round pick in 2019 has just 16 catches for 290 yards and one touchdown entering his fourth NFL season and was targeted only five times last season, catching two passes for 36 yards.

With the writing already on the wall, Arcega-Whiteside switched positions to tight end in the offseason after gaining about 25-pounds. During his preseason debut, Arcega-Whiteside dropped his only target on the night and has spent most of the training camp dealing with various injuries.

Now he’ll move on to Seattle with an opportunity to make the roster at multiple positions.

List

15 Browns to watch during joint practices with the Eagles in Berea

List

Eagles roster bubble: Which players helped or hurt their cause in Week 1

List

Eagles PFF grades: Best and worst from preseason opener vs. Jets

Related

Eagles' center Jason Kelce lands at No. 71 on the NFL Network's Top 100 Players list Eagles' CB Darius Slay lands at No. 77 on the NFL Network's Top 100 Players list DeVonta Smith, Jaquiski Tartt return to Eagles' practice Eagles' rookie WR Britain Covey could miss time with a thumb injury Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts was deliberate in not targeting A.J. Brown vs. Jets

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire