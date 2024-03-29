Eagles trade edge rusher Hasson Reddick to Jets

Two weeks ago, Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick agreed to push back a $1 million roster bonus to April 1. It gave the Eagles more time to find a trade partner.

On Friday, the Eagles agreed to trade Reddick to the Jets for a conditional third-round pick that could be a second, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The expectation is the Jets will extend the contract.

The Jets are taking on $14.5 million of Reddick’s compensation for 2024, the final year of his deal, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. The Eagles will pay the $1 million roster bonus.

The Eagles could afford to trade Reddick after signing former Jets edge rusher Bryce Huff in free agency.

Reddick, 29, started every game with the Eagles during his two seasons in Philadelphia and made 27 sacks and two Pro Bowls.

He has double-digit sacks for four consecutive seasons.

Reddick spent four seasons in Arizona and one in Carolina before joining the Eagles.