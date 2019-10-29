Eagles trade deadline day tracker

The NFL's trade deadline is rapidly approaching. The Eagles made a minor trade on Monday for DE Genard Avery, but they have until 4 p.m. today to make any other moves.

The Eagles have made significant trade deadline moves in each of the last two seasons: for Jay Ajayi in 2017 and for Golden Tate in 2018.

12:07 p.m.: According to Manish Mehta the New York Daily News, the Jets are "amenable to dealing" Le'Veon Bell.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While it seems pretty unlikely the Eagles would land Bell, they have had interest in him in the past.

Here's where Mehta mentions the Eagles:

"Keep an eye on the Texans, Chiefs and Bills, who could use a dynamic running back. The Eagles likely would love to add Bell, but it appears that it would be cost prohibitive to add him."

Bell is under contract for three more seasons after this year and has a base salary of $8.5 million next season. He signed a four-year, $52 million deal with the Jets this past offseason.

But with Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders playing well, running back is far from the Eagles' biggest need.

11:18 a.m.: The Broncos are reportedly listening to offers for cornerback Chris Harris and ABC's Troy Renck says the Eagles have interest, but not at the current price.

Story continues

Trade deadline is 2 pm. #Broncos are listening on @ChrisHarrisJr, but are not as motivated to move him as were with Sanders. Have been asking for second-round pick. #Eagles have had interest but not at that price. Harris said he wants to finish season with #Broncos #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/nF70W8Y47X — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) October 29, 2019

The Eagles tried to get Jalen Ramsey earlier this month, so their interest in Harris shouldn't be that surprising. A league source mentioned to me last week that the Eagles had inquired about Harris. The 30-year-old is a former Pro Bowler is on the final year of his contract, so he might just be a rental. Because of that, the second-round price tag seems high.

11:04 a.m.: ESPN's Adam Schefter was on 97.5 The Fanatic this morning and mentioned the Eagles are at least making plenty of phone calls.

"I would say this, I am not expecting them to but it's not for lack of effort but because of that effort, something could come together" - @AdamSchefter on if he expects the Eagles to be active today… — 975TheFanatic (@975TheFanatic) October 29, 2019

"The Eagles & Patriots always jump out to me because they're so aggressive & I could see both of them trying to make something happen" - @AdamSchefter — 975TheFanatic (@975TheFanatic) October 29, 2019

Meanwhile, the Inquirer's Jeff McLane brought up some names who could be on the block to leave town.

Also, still hearing the #Eagles are in the sellers market. A lot of buzz around teams throwing out lines for OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai, but one guy who is available, I'm told, is DE Vinny Curry. Not sure if the Eagles could get much in return that would make it worth a trade. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 29, 2019

10:30 a.m.: The Cowboys are a half game up on the Eagles in the NFC East standings, so they might be looking to add talent as well.

Trade deadline is today at 4 p.m. ET. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan: "We're always looking. That's plenty of time. Let's say we have consideration in the mill. We're giving it thought. ... To that end, anything is possible." — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 29, 2019

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Eagles trade deadline day tracker originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia