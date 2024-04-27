Eagles trade back twice, pick Jalyx Hunt in third round of 2024 NFL draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles went defense again in the third round, selecting Houston Christian edge rusher Jalyx Hunt at No. 94 overall.

While they began the day without a third-round pick, the Eagles ended up with a developmental pass rusher with upside in Hunt.

Hunt, 23, began his college career at Cornell as a sub-200-pound safety but transferred to Houston Christian and emerged as a 6-foot-4, 252-pound edge rusher with athleticism and developmental traits.

Here’s what NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote about Hunt in the pre-draft process:

“Hunt is a small-school edge defender possessing notable athletic traits and the potential to get bigger and stronger. He currently lacks the lower-body anchor and general play strength to go up against NFL opponents, but the team drafting him is likely to view him as a developmental prospect in need of time to build his frame and his game. Hunt's speed is obvious as a pass rusher and in run pursuit, but proving he can survive against a downhill running attack could be the difference between challenging for a rotational role or hoping to become a designated pass rusher.”

The Eagles got a third-round pick in their trade up to get Cooper DeJean in the second round. They then traded down from 78 to 86 to 94, picking up an additional two picks in the fourth round on Saturday.

Entering Day 3, the Eagles have three picks in the fourth round, three in the fifth round and one in the sixth.

(More coming…)

Watch below for live analysis and reaction: