Eagles trade 16th, 19th picks to Saints for No. 18, 2023 first-rounder and more

The Eagles were set to have three first-round picks this year by virtue of trades with the Dolphins and Colts, but they’ve agreed to another trade that will leave them with two first-rounders this year and two more in 2023.

According to multiple reports, the Eagles will be sending the 16th, 19th, and 194th picks in this year’s draft to the Saints for the 18th, 101st, and 237th picks as well as a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick.

The Eagles still hold the No. 15 pick in addition to No. 18 in the first round this year. The 101st pick gives them two third-rounders this season and they are the fifth team to acquire an extra first-round pick for the 2023 draft.

New Orleans picked up the 101st pick through the compensatory pick process. They still have the 98th overall pick to go with their two first-rounders and the 49th overall selection.

The additional draft capital in this year’s first round could be used to bring in a quarterback as the Saints continue to move forward in the post-Drew Brees era. The Eagles could find themselves in the market for a quarterback next year if Jalen Hurts doesn’t progress, so the extra pick next year would be helpful in such a scenario.

