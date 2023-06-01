Who are the Eagles’ top three players entering the 2023 season?

The Eagles have one of the NFL’s deepest roster and with so much talent at several key positions, it can be hard to rank the Birds best players.

PFF ranked the top three players for all 32 teams, and it was tough figuring a trio for Philadelphia.

With so many good players on the Eagles’ roster, trimming this down to three was quite the challenge. Hurts took a leap last season, earning an 88.2 overall grade thanks to his 83.8 passing grade and 83.8 rushing grade. Johnson has simply been one of the most dominant offensive tackles in football, despite playing through injury like he did last year. And Brown proved the trade price and contract extension for his services were well worth it, earning an 87.7 overall grade. It was his third straight season with an 86.0-plus mark. Also Considered: OC Jason Kelce, CB Darius Slay, ED Haason Reddick, OT Jordan Mailata

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Hurts significantly improved in 2022, leading the Eagles (14-3) to the Super Bowl while amassing Pro Bowl, All-Pro, and MVP nominations.

The former Alabama and Oklahoma star led Philadelphia to a 14-1 regular season record (.933 winning percentage) as a starter, completing 306-of-460 (66.5%) attempts for 3,701 yards (8.0 avg.), 22 TDs, 6 INTs, and 101.6 passer rating, while also rushing for 760 yards and 13 TDs. In total, Hurts combined for 4,461 yards and 35 TDs.

Now blessed with a massive contract extension, he’s the face of the franchise and one of the NFL’s top five quarterbacks.

Advertisement

Johnson had his best season in pass protection since entering the NFL.

His 90.1 PFF pass-blocking grade trailed only Laremy Tunsil at the position, with Johnson not allowing a single sack or hit through the regular season and playoffs.

Brown had one of the greatest single seasons in Eagles’ franchise history, logging 88 catches for 1,496 yards and scoring 11 touchdowns in 17 games in 2022.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire