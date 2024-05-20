Eagles top Millers in opening round

May 20—ZIONSVILLE — The Zionsville boys lacrosse team knew it was going to be a challenge on Saturday in their opening post-season game against Noblesville.

The two teams battled to a 9-8 Eagle victory on May 1, and now were meeting in the first round of the post-season.

The Eagles were able to clean up some of their play from the first game, and topped the Millers 10-7 to advance.

"We beat them by one in the regular season and came out today firing and ready to go," Zionsville head coach James Rundle said. "We improved on that score from the first meeting, and we are set up nicely for Cathedral next week."

The Eagles went 2-2 after that initial win over the Millers to close the regular season.

Having just a few weeks in between games, Rundle said it gave the Eagles an idea of things they needed to clean up to make sure they were able to advance.

"We had to make sure we were executing the things that we wanted to do better in the first game," he said. "You can't plan for everything, but knowing where we were coming up short the last time and fixing those mistakes was the key. We wanted to make sure we were getting shots on the net and making our offensive presence known."

The Eagles jumped out to a 5-2 lead in the first half, getting two goals each from Max Gee and Oscar Moosbrugger, along with one from Grayson McCallum.

But the Millers refused to go away, getting the opening two goals of the third quarter to get within 5-4, and stayed within striking distance at 6-5 and 7-6.

Zionsville dug deep in the fourth quarter though, getting two goals in 58 seconds from Alex Moore and Gee, and then a goal from Ryan Flemming with 3:36 to go.

Noblesville did get another goal with just over 3:00 left, but the Eagles did an excellent job of working the clock to get the win.

"Our ride today helped us out a lot," Rundle said. "We can make some mistakes on offense as long we are getting the ball back on the ride, and we did an excellent job of that today."

Next up for the Eagles is a match-up with Cathedral.

The Irish won the regular season meeting, but Rundle said the Eagles know in the long scheme of things, that result doesn't mean anything.

"We beat them in the regular season for the first time in nearly a decade last year, then they got us in the post-season," Rundle said. "We are looking forward to going out there and showing that we are a better team than we were the first time."

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.