Eagles a top 10 team? Peter King things so

Peter King puts Eagles surprisingly high in power rankings originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have had a pretty good offseason, but are they a top 10 team in the NFL?

Peter King thinks so.

The veteran NFL reporter put out his first 2022 power rankings in his Football Morning in America column for NBC Sports on Monday. He has the Eagles at No. 9 overall and as the top team in the NFC East.

“What I like about what the Eagles have done this offseason is this: They’ve created a team with a legitimate chance of winning now, with a legitimate offense to make a judgment on Jalen Hurts as the future quarterback,” King wrote.

“GM Howie Roseman has done it while still retaining enough pieces for the future to address the quarterback position if he needs in 2023. Roseman has three picks in the first two rounds next year, and three picks in the first two rounds of 2024. He’s done his job: He’s built a team for 2022, and he’s built a team that can do a U-turn in 2023 if need be.”

King added that the Eagles are better on both sides of the ball based on their additions. He called the A.J. Brown trade the biggest addition of the offseason.

King ranks the Eagles as the fourth best team in the NFC behind the consensus top three of the Rams (No. 3), the Packers (No. 5) and the Buccaneers (No. 6). The 49ers (No. 10) are the only other NFC team in his top 10.

If you’re wondering, the reigning NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys come in at No. 15 on King’s list.

Of course, the Eagles surprised a lot of people with their 9-8 finish and playoff appearance last season. King was one of them. He had the Eagles ranked as the 28th team in the league this time last year.

We’ll see if he’s right about the Birds this season.

