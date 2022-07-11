Eagles’ top-10 salary cap bargains for 2022

The Eagles added versatility during the 2022 NFL free agency period, inking Haason Reddick, Kyzir White, Zach Pascal, Jaquiski Tartt, and James Bradberry to fair market value deals.

Philadelphia currently has about $13 million in cap space, and they’re spending about $181.9 million-plus on both sides of the football, with the offensive and defensive lines carrying the biggest chunk of cap space.

The Eagles are set to spend $93,214,512 on the offensive side of the football, with the bulk of that money invested into the offensive line (Lane Johnson $15,762,998).

On the defensive side of the ball, Philadelphia has invested $88,708,144, with Javon Hargrave on the hook for $17,802,000 in 2022.

The Eagles are a darkhorse favorite in the NFC and have one of the most talented rosters in the league despite being 24th in average positional spending.

Here are the top-10 contract bargains for Philadelphia thanks to Over The Cap.

Landon Dickerson

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

One of the top young offensive guards in the NFL.

2022 Cap number $1,967,425 51st among guards in NFL

Quez Watkins

(Bergen Record photo / USA TODAY Network)

2022 Salary cap hit: $937,416

A solid and athletic wide receiver, Watkins is the 168th highest-paid wideout in the NFL.

Marcus Epps

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Salary Cap hit: $965,000

A potential starter at safety for the Eagles, Epps is the 34th highest paid free safety in the NFL.

Nakobe Dean

(AP Photo/Christopher Szagola)

2022 salary cap hit: $946,298

A potential starter at middle linebacker, the third-round pick will enter the season as the 37th highest paid linebacker in the NFL from a salary cap standpoint.

Jalen Hurts

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

2022 Salary Cap Hit: $1,643,230

Entering the final year of his rookie deal, Hurts is the ultimate bargain and the 56th highest-paid quarterback in football.

Josh Sweat

(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Salary Cap Hit: $3,628,000

Pro Bowl pass rushers aren’t cheap, and the Eagles’ leading sack recorder from 2021 is the 37th highest-paid pass rusher from a salary cap standpoint in 2022.

A.J. Brown

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

2022 Salary cap hit: $5,632,800

A top-10 wideout in the NFL, Brown is the 31st highest paid at the position in 2022.

Jordan Mailata

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

2022 salary cap hit: 4,372,000

One of the best left tackles in the NFL, Mailata will come in at No. 22 on the left tackle’s salary list after he signed a 4 year, $64,000,000 contract with the Eagles, including a $10,000,000 signing bonus, $40,850,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $16,000,000. In 2022, Mailata will earn a base salary of $965,000 and a signing bonus of $7,035,000, while carrying a cap hit of $4,372,000.

James Bradberry

Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Salary cap hit: $2,278,000

A late offseason signee, Bradberry is the 74th highest-paid cornerback in 2022.

Kenneth Gainwell



Nyj Vs Phi

Salary cap hit: $908,881

A dual-threat running back, Gainwell lands outside the top-100 in highest-paid running backs and he’ll carry a heavy load even with Miles Sanders in the lineup.

