Do the Eagles have a top 10 roster? ProFootballFocus thinks so

Give Howie Roseman credit. On paper, the Eagles have a very strong roster going into the 2022 season.

In fact, it might be one of the better rosters in the NFL. According to ProFootballFocus, it’s in the top 10.

Ben Linsey of PFF ranked the Eagles as the No. 7 roster in the NFL and the No. 4 roster in the NFC. Not too shabby.

Here’s how the top 10 looks:

1. Bills

2. Buccaneers

3. Chargers

4. Rams

5. Packers

6. Browns

7. Eagles

8. Bengals

9. Chiefs

10. Dolphins

If you’re wondering, the other teams in the NFC East come in at No. 16 (Cowboys), No. 17 (Commanders) and No. 26 (Giants).

For each of the 32 teams, PFF lists a strength, a weakness and an X-factor. The Eagles’ strength, no surprise, is the offensive line. Their weakness is the safety position and that’s after the addition of Jaquiski Tartt.

Their X-Factor? Jalen Hurts:

“While the Eagles have done a good job of bolstering this roster over the past year, they'll go only as far as Jalen Hurts takes them. Hurts showed real signs of progress in his second season out of Oklahoma last year, as he finished the season ranked 14th out of 32 qualifying quarterbacks in overall grade — a performance that offered real value on a rookie deal. However, his 45.3 PFF grade in their postseason loss to the Buccaneers highlights the issues that the Eagles will run into late in the campaign against defenses that force Hurts to beat them if he doesn't take another step forward in 2022.”

That’s fair. The Eagles have put an impressive roster around Hurts but he still needs to improve going into his second season as the Eagles’ full-time starting quarterback. If he does that, the Eagles have a roster to be a contender in 2022.

Just take a look at their projected starters this season:

QB: Jalen Hurts

RB: Miles Sanders

WR: A.J. Brown

WR: DeVonta Smith

WR: Quez Watkins

TE: Dallas Goedert

LT: Jordan Mailata

LG: Landon Dickerson

C: Jason Kelce

RG: Isaac Seumalo

RT: Lane Johnson

DE: Brandon Graham

DT: Fletcher Cox

DT: Javon Hargrave

DE: Josh Sweat

SAM: Haason Reddick

WILL: Kyzir White

MIKE: Nakobe Dean/T.J. Edwards

CB: Darius Slay

CB: James Bradberry

NCB: Avonte Maddox

S: Anthony Harris/Jaquiski Tartt

S: Marcus Epps

Earlier this offseason, I ranked the Eagles’ positional strengths. It made me realize just how good this roster really is. I did it before the addition of Tartt and had safety as the weakest position. But that addition hasn’t really changed my view. It’s still one of their weaker spots. I also had offensive tackle as their top strength. So I viewed their roster very similarly to PFF.

It’s just nice to see how it stacks up to the rest of the NFL.

