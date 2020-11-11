Eagles get a ton of key players back from injury after bye originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are back from the bye week and they’re suddenly getting healthy.

With rain in the area, the Eagles were forced into their practice bubble but several key players returned from injury.

As Jason Kelce would say, “IT’S THE WHOLE TEAM!” At least that’s how it felt on Wednesday.

Since practice was indoors, reporters weren’t allowed in. So instead, I watched from the team’s live streamed video and saw plenty of good signs.

All these players returned from injury today:

Miles Sanders (knee)

Lane Johnson (knee, ankle)

Alshon Jeffery (calf)

Isaac Seumalo (knee)

Jack Driscoll (ankle)

Cre’Von LeBlanc (quad)

Craig James (hamstring)

The only player I was on the lookout for and didn’t see was Malik Jackson (quad) but the defensive line normally practices pretty far from the rest of the team.

The Eagles will release a full injury report later today, which will tell us if all those players listed above were limited or full participants. The only guy who won’t be on the list is Seumalo, who is technically still on IR. His three-week practice window was opened this week.

Sanders missed the last two games after suffering a knee injury in the Ravens game on that long run. Getting him back would be an obvious boost.

Johnson was on track to play the Cowboys before the bye but was quickly downgraded before the game. Johnson had ankle surgery this summer and then added a knee injury to it during the year. He had a brace on his left knee Wednesday.

“In Lane's case, Lane is doing good,” Doug Pederson said this morning. “We'll get him out there today and just see where he's at health wise. He's doing really well. He's in a good frame of mind and the time off was really good for him to get treatment and to rest and be prepared for this week.”

Jeffery is listed with a calf injury these days. He’s healed from the foot (Lisfranc) injury that ended his 2019 season but he suffered a calf injury in practice a couple weeks ago. He has yet to play this season.

There’s no guarantee Seumalo will return this week but it’s a good sign to get him back on the practice field. He hasn’t played since Week 2, when he suffered a knee injury.

Driscoll has missed the last two games with an ankle injury. Without the rookie and without Johnson last week, Jordan Mailata started at right tackle.

LeBlanc and James missed the Cowboys game but it seems like the bye week gave both defensive backs a chance to heal.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube