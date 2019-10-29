Eagles to be featured on 'All or Nothing,' and they don't seem thrilled

The Philadelphia Eagles have drawn the short straw this season and will be the featured team on the Amazon and NFL Films series “All or Nothing,” which will air in mid-2020.

“All or Nothing” is similar to “Hard Knocks,” but instead of following a team during training camp, “All or Nothing” follows them throughout the season. And just like “Hard Knocks,” no team wants to be on “All or Nothing.” Paul Domowitch of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the Eagles “aren’t crazy about the idea of being on an all-access show,” but it wasn’t up to them.

“There has to be somebody on the show,’’ Eagles president Don Smolenski told the Inquirer. “And if there are no volunteers, then the league makes a selection.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That’s how the Eagles became the focus of the latest season of “All or Nothing.” Thankfully for the Birds, the process for filming “All or Nothing” is far less intense than “Hard Knocks.” While “Hard Knocks” can have 30 producers on site when they’re filming during training camp, “All or Nothing” has about five.

Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson will have to navigate a film crew documenting his team's every move for Amazon's series "All or Nothing." (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Smolenski seems less than thrilled about the Eagles being the subject of “All or Nothing,” but he told the Inquirer that he’s come to terms with it.

“So, in terms of when the league selected us, it’s kind of like the schedule,” Smolenski said. “It is what it is, and you deal with it and make the best of it. Just like we made the best of being on the road for three games in a row in October.’’

Story continues

When the series airs, we’ll see an interesting season play out. The Eagles have struggled mightily over the first 8 games, scratching and clawing their way to a 4-4 record. They’ve played through significant injuries to important players like DeSean Jackson. They lost back-to-back games to the less-than-impressive Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions, and then three weeks later got blown out in double digits by the Minnesota Vikings and the Dallas Cowboys. There have been reports of locker room unrest and chronic lateness, not to mention the entire Orlando Scandrick ordeal.

The Eagles may not be happy about being featured on an all-access show at the behest of the NFL, but it’ll make for great TV.

More from Yahoo Sports: