Eagles-Titans: Mike Vrabel talks Jalen Hurts delivering from the pocket

Mike Vrabel commended Eagles QB Jalen Hurts for his running ability but also pointed out that he can deliver from the pocket. #Titans pic.twitter.com/YEXBW30jty — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 30, 2022

Mike Vrabel is a tough physical head coach, with a team that matches his personality, so when he starts to deliver compliments, you should pay attention.

The Titans are headed to Philadelphia for a matchup with the Eagles and the visiting coach has been enamored with quarterback Jalen Hurts since his days at Channelview High School.

“I have always admired him from afar, watching the path his career’s taken in college and obviously I coached in Houston and knew where he was from,” Vrabel said.

When asked what makes Hurts so dangerous, Vrabel talked about his abilities as a rusher and a passer.

“I think you have to give him some different looks,” he said. “You can’t give him easy access throws and you have to be able to force him into where you have some other people. He can’t get into the middle of a defense and break it down. He’s going to be difficult to defend.”

The reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Week, Hurts has accounted for 25 touchdowns and is an MVP candidate entering the stretch run.

