Eagles-Titans injury report: DeVonta Smith among 13 players listed as limited participants

The Eagles released their Thursday injury report in advance of the Sunday matchup against the Titans, and two key figures in the passing game are dealing with groin injuries.

DeVonta Smith and Zach Pascal were again limited participants in an estimated walkthrough, along with 11 other players who were resting.

Star safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson will be out with a lacerated kidney, but Philadelphia has yet to put him on the injured reserve list.

Eagles injury report

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles Thursday Practice Report:

DNP: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (kidney).

LIMITED: CB James Bradberry (resting player), WR A.J. Brown (rest), DT Fletcher Cox (rest), G Landon Dickerson (rest), DE Brandon Graham (rest), T Lane Johnson (rest), C Jason Kelce (rest), WR Zach Pascal (groin), DE Robert Quinn (rest), G Isaac Seumalo (rest), CB Darius Slay (rest), WR DeVonta Smith (groin), DE Josh Sweat (rest).

FULL: LB Patrick Johnson (ankle)

Titans injury report



Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans

Star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons was among three key players to not practice on Thursday.

#Titans injury report for Thursday ahead of Sunday vs Eagles. Back to bank DNP for Jeffery Simmons (ankle), Denico Autry (knee) and Elijah Molden (groin). pic.twitter.com/5hX5IaCFky — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) December 1, 2022

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire