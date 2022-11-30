Eagles-Titans injury report: DeVonta Smith, Zach Pascal listed as limited participants

The Eagles released their Wednesday injury report in advance of the Sunday matchup against the Titans, and two key figures in the passing game are dealing with groin injuries.

DeVonta Smith and Zach Pascal were limited participants in an estimated walkthrough, while Patrick Johnson was limited with an ankle injury.

Star safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson will be out with a lacerated kidney, but Philadelphia has yet to put him on the injured reserve list.

Eagles injury report

Titans injury report



Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans

#Titans practice update for Wednesday ahead of Sunday vs. Eagles. -No sign Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry and Elijah Molden.

-Ben Jones practiced.

-Ola Adeniyi returned to practice after having his 21-day window to return opened today. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 30, 2022

