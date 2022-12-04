Eagles-Titans inactives for Week 13
The Eagles released their list of inactives for Sunday afternoon with Robert Quinn as the only player ruled out with an injury.
Jordan Davis has been activated and will make his on-field return against the Titans for the first time since he was placed on Injured Reserve with a high-ankle sprain after Philadelphia’s win over the Steelers.
Linebacker Christian Elliss was elevated from the practice squad for the first time this season, while C.J. Gardner-Johnson was placed on Injured Reserve due to a lacerated kidney.
Undrafted rookie safety Reed Blankenship is projected to start in his place.
Eagles Inactives
Eagles inactives for the Titans game:
QB Ian Book
CB Josh Jobe
RB Trey Sermon
G Josh Sills
G Sua Opeta
DE Robert Quinn
Titans inactives
Tennessee will be without four key contributors for Sunday’s matchup.
#Titans inactives for Week 13 at Eagles
WR Cody Hollister
CB Elijah Molden
RB Hassan Haskins
DE Sam Okuayinonu
G Jordan Roos
DT Naquan Jones
DL Denico Autry
