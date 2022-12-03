Eagles-Titans: 15 impact players to watch

The Eagles (10-1) and Titans (7-4) are set to meet on Sunday afternoon in a game that could get emotional.

Philadelphia will look to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football.

At the same time, Jonathan Gannon will figure out how to contain running back Derrick Henry, while forcing quarterback Ryan Tannehill to make plays from the pocket.

Here are 15 impact players to watch.

Ryan Tannehill



Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans

Tannehill is the player to watch against an Eagles team that has a strong secondary and elite pass rush.

Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts is the reigning NFC Player of the Week and he’s now headed down the stretch run and looking to lead his team to back-to-back playoff berths.

Derrick Henry



Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans

Syndication The Tennessean

Henry, 28, leads the NFL in rushing attempts with 247 and 1,048 yards. Henry is averaging 95.3 per game and with 25 broken tackles this season, he’ll be Philadelphia’s biggest obstacle on Sunday.

Miles Sanders

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders is 100 yards away from his first 1,000-yard season in the NFL and he’s looking to make his first Pro Bowl as well.

Ben Jones

Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Jones has officially cleared the concussion protocol and brings much-needed toughness and leadership to the Titans.

Jason Kelce

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Kelce will play a huge role in the matchup with Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine



Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans

Westbrook-Ikhine recorded four catches on six targets for 58 yards in Sunday’s 20-16 loss to the Bengals.

He’s been more involved in the Tennessee offense, as he’s logged multiple receptions in his third straight game.

Treylon Burks



Nfl Las Vegas Raiders At Tennessee Titans

The rookie wide receiver will spend the next few years of his career being compared to A.J. Brown thanks to a draft night trade last April.

After a slow start to the season, Burks has 24 catches for 334 yards thus far.

Jeffery Simmons



Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans

Simmons is playing at an All-Pro level for the Titans and has already logged 6.5 sacks in 10 games this season and is well on his way to another Pro Bowl nod.

Jordan Davis

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Davis has yet to be officially activated to the Eagles’ 53-man roster, but he returned to practice this week and head coach Nick Sirianni is hopeful that he can play.

Roger McCreary

Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The former Auburn star has been a starter from day one in Tennesee and if Kristian Fulton travels with A.J. Brown, McCreary and DeVonta Smith could renew their SEC Rivalry.

Bud Dupree



Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans

A talented linebacker who can rush the passer, Dupree adds to the Titans’ physicality.

Reed Blankenship

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Blankenship will look to have a positive impact in his second game without C.J. Gardner-Johnson and he’ll make his first NFL start on Sunday.

Teair Tart

Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia native was signed by the Titans as an undrafted free agent after the 2020 NFL draft.

In his first two NFL seasons, Tart has participated in 18 games with 11 starts.

Tart has graded out as one of the NFL’s top interior defenders according to Pro Football Focus.

Josiah Scott

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Scott has been solid at the slot cornerback position with Avonte Maddox out, but the drop-off has been apparent and he’ll be a player to watch.

