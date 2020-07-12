The Eagles all-time team: Is Jason Kelce the greatest center in team history?

Throughout July, we are unveiling our all-time Eagles team.

We enlisted the help of Eagles reporters Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro, Quick Slants hosts Derrick Gunn and Barrett Brooks and Quick Slants producer Mike Mulhern to handle the voting.

Each voter ranked his top five players at 16 different positions. A first-place vote was worth five points, a second-place vote was worth four, and so on.

Up next: Center

Complete voting:

1. Jason Kelce: 24

2. Jim Ringo: 19

3. Guy Morriss: 13

4. Raleigh McKenzie: 6

5. Vic Lindskog: 4

6. David Alexander: 3

6. Jamaal Jackson: 3

8. Hank Fraley: 2

9. Ken Farragut: 1

















The breakdown: Not surprisingly, Jason Kelce wins easily, getting 24 of a possible 25 points and all but one first-place vote. Jim Ringo, a Hall of Famer and six-time All-Pro with the Packers who played his last four seasons with the Eagles, got the other first-place vote. Ringo got two second-place votes and two third-place votes. The other second-place votes went to Raleigh McKenzie - who was only here for two years - and Guy Morris, who played here for 11 years. Interesting to note that center was the only position on offense or defense in which nine different players got at least one vote.

Did we get it right? Ringo had a hell of a career, but all six of his All-Pro honors were with the Packers. Kelce is a three-time All-Pro as an Eagle as well as a three-time Pro Bowler. So this should have been unanimous. Kelce is by any measure the greatest center in Eagles history and one of the greatest of this generation. Lindskog, a starter on two NFL championship teams and a first-team All-Pro in 1951, should have been higher, but it's hard to argue with the top three.

Complete team:

We will fill in the team as we go.

Story continues

QB: Donovan McNabb

RB: LeSean McCoy

WR: Harold Carmichael

WR: Mike Quick

WR: Tommy McDonald

TE: Zach Ertz

OT: Jason Peters

OT: Lane Johnson

OG: Brandon Brooks

OG: Bucko Kilroy

C: Jason Kelce





















Subscribe and rate the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Stitcher / Spotify / Art19



Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

The Eagles all-time team: Is Jason Kelce the greatest center in team history? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia