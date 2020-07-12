The Eagles all-time team: Brandon Brooks earns top OG spot

In the next few weeks, we will be unveiling our all-time Eagles team.

We enlisted the help of Eagles reporters Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro, Quick Slants hosts Derrick Gunn and Barrett Brooks and Quick Slants producer Mike Mulhern for voting.

We asked each person to rank their top five players at 16 different positions. A first-place vote was worth five points, a second-place vote was worth four, and so on.

Up today: Offensive guard

1. Brandon Brooks: 24

2. Bucko Kilroy: 13

3. Shawn Andrews: 12

4. Evan Mathis: 11

5. Jermane Mayberry: 9

6. Todd Herremans: 6











The breakdown: All but one of our voters put Brooks at No. 1, which is pretty impressive. Brooks has been with the Eagles since 2016 but has established himself as one of the best guards in the league. He's been a Pro Bowler in each of his last three seasons. Kilroy played in the '40s and the '50s and finished as high as first and as low as fourth in our voting.

Did we get it right? I think we did. Brooks is a dominant guard and was a huge part of that Eagles' Super Bowl championship. He's already one of the best free agent pickups in team history and the Eagles made him the highest paid guard in the league for a reason.

Now, Kilroy definitely has a case too. He played for the Eagles for a decade, was a three-time Pro Bowler and a two-time NFL champion in '48 and '49. He went on to have a long career as an NFL executive and began his second career as an Eagles scout in 1960.

After the top two, it's amazing that Andrews came in third. Not undeserving, but he didn't have a very long career. But the two-time Pro Bowler was about as good at his peak as we've ever seen. He never got to live up to that potential, but he was an all-time great for a short period. And Mathis and Mayberry were also Pro Bowlers for the Eagles. It was nice to see Herremans get some votes. He was an important role player for many years.

Complete team:

We will fill in the team as we go.

QB: Donovan McNabb

RB: LeSean McCoy

WR: Harold Carmichael

WR: Mike Quick

WR: Tommy McDonald

TE: Zach Ertz

OT: Jason Peters

OT: Lane Johnson

OG: Brandon Brooks

OG: Bucko Kilroy



















