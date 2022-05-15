Eagles’ all-time record against each 2022 opponent

The Eagles 2022 regular season NFL schedule was revealed on Thursday night and the team is set up to improve on their 9-8 record from last season.

The schedule is favorable despite the fact that the Eagles will face four playoff teams from 2021, including three from the NFC, along with the Titans, Cardinals, Cowboys, and Packers in high-profile matchups.

The divisional opponents are set as well and Philadelphia will face off against the NFC North and the AFC South as part of the rotation of games.

With the 2022 slate set, here is the Eagles’ all-time record against all 14 opponents.

Week 1 at Detroit Lions Sunday, September 11 at 1 PM

(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

All-time record vs. Lions: 18-16-2

All-time record at Ford Field: 3-2

Week 2 vs. Minnesota Vikings Monday, September 19 at 8:30 PM

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record vs. Vikings: 14-15

All-time record vs. Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field: 2-4

Week 3 at Washington Commanders Sunday, September 25 at 1 PM

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record vs. Commanders: 81-88-5

All-time record at FedEx Field: 15-10

Week 4 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, October 2 at 1 PM

Jki 081421 Jagsvsbrowns 52

Jki 081421 Jagsvsbrowns 52

All-time record against Jaguars: 3-3

All-time record against Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field: 1-1

Week 5 at Arizona Cardinals Sunday, October 9 at 4:25 PM

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record vs. Cardinals: 56-60-5

All-time record at State Farm Stadium: 0-4

Week 6 vs. Dallas Cowboys Sunday, October 16 at 8:20 PM

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record vs. Cowboys: 54-72

All-time record vs. Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field: 8-11

Week 7: Bye

Week 8 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, October 30 at 1 PM

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record vs. Steelers: 48-29-3

All-time record vs. Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field: 2-0

Week 9 at Houston Texans Thursday, November 3 at 8:15 PM

Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record vs. Texans: 5-0

All-time record vs. Texans at NRG Stadium: 2-0

Week 10 vs. Washington Commanders Monday, November 14 at 8:15 PM

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record vs. Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field: 11-8

Week 11 at Indianapolis Colts Sunday, November 20 at 1 PM

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record vs. Colts: 10-10

All-time record vs. Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium: 1-0

Week 12 vs. Green Bay Packers Sunday, November 27 at 8:20 PM



Apc Packvseagles 1206200454

All-time record vs. Packers: 17-29

All-time record vs. Packers at Lincoln Financial Field: 4-3

Week 13 vs. Tennessee Titans Sunday, December 4 at 1 PM



Titans Bengals 069

All-time record vs. Titans: 7-5

All-time record vs. Titans at Lincoln Financial Field: 1-1

Week 14 at New York Giants Sunday, December 11 at 1 PM

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

All-time record vs. Giants: 89-87-2

All-time record vs. Giants at MetLife Stadium: 8-4

Week 15 at Chicago Bears Sunday, December 18 at 1 PM

Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record vs. Bears: 16-29-1

All-time record vs. Bears at Soldier Field: 5-8

Week 16 at Dallas Cowboys Saturday, December 24 at 4:25 PM

Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record vs. Cowboys at AT&T Stadium: 6-8

Week 17 vs. New Orleans Saints Sunday, January 1 at 1 PM



Jl Eagles 121320 19

All-time record vs. Saints: 19-15

All-time record vs. Saints at Lincoln Financial Field: 4-2

Week 18 vs. New York Giants

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, January 7 or Sunday, January 8, Time TBD

All-time record vs. Giants at Lincoln Financial Field: 14-6

