Eagles' Tim Jernigan reportedly broke his foot vs. Falcons

Tim Jernigan is out for "roughly a month" with a broken foot, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Eagles haven't had any comment yet on the injury.

Jernigan played only 26 snaps before leaving the Eagles-Falcons game in Atlanta.

It's the latest blow to the talented but oft-injured 26-year-old defensive tackle, who has played only seven games since the Super Bowl.

Jernigan is the second defensive tackle the Eagles have lost in two weeks, and a position of tremendous depth is now dangerously thin. Malik Jackson, who signed a three-year, $30 million contract, and was starting opposite Fletcher Cox, is out for the year, also with a foot injury. He went on Injured Reserve after the Redskins game.

The Eagles cut ties with Jernigan after last season by declining the option in his contract and then brought him back at a bargain-basement price of $1.25 million in an incentive-laden deal. Jernigan was originally scheduled to make $11 million this year, $12 million the next two years.

Jernigan missed most of the 2018 season with a mysterious back injury that he suffered during the offseason that neither he nor the team has explained.

Jernigan had one of the Eagles' two sacks so far this year, against the Redskins.

With Jernigan and Jackson both out, the Eagles currently have just Fletcher Cox, who is playing but still working back from a foot injury from the Saints playoff game, and Hassan Ridgeway at defensive tackle, along with Akeem Spence, who just joined the team last week and played 21 snaps against the Falcons.

Bruce Hector, who played in eight games last year, is on the practice squad. Hector played 82 snaps on defense a year ago. He joined the Eagles last year as an undrafted free agent, was traded to the Cards for safety Rudy Ford last month, then signed to the Eagles' practice squad on Sept. 1 after the Cards released him. Ford remains on the Eagles' 53-man roster.

