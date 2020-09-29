Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert reportedly suffered a broken ankle

Dallas Goedert reportedly has a broken ankle originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has a broken ankle, the Inquirer’s Jeff McLane reported Tuesday morning.

Goedert’s layoff is not expected to be “too lengthy," McLane tweeted.

The severity of the fracture is unknown.

Goedert, who leads the Eagles with 138 receiving yards, got hurt in the first quarter of the Bengals game Sunday. On the Eagles’ ninth offensive snap, he was injured catching a pass over the middle from Carson Wentz and didn’t return to the game.

Doug Pederson on Monday called the injury a “lower body” and said Goedert is “going to miss some time.”

As of yet, the Eagles have not placed Goedert on Injured Reserve, which would keep him out for three games. If he goes on IR this week, he’d be out until the Giants game at the Linc on Oct. 22.

Goedert, one of Carson Wentz’s favorite receivers, had 12 catches for 131 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ first two games. Since opening day last year, he ranks 8th among all NFL tight ends with 71 receptions and 8th with six touchdowns. His 13 receptions this year are 7th-most among all tight ends.

With Goedert out, the Eagles become very limited offensively. They run 12 personnel - two tight ends, two receivers, one back - more than any other team in the league. But after Zach Ertz, their only other active tight end is Richard Rodgers. He once had 58 catches in a season for the Packers, but he has only 15 catches over the last four seasons.

The Eagles have two tight ends on the practice squad - Jason Croom, who they signed Tuesday morning, and former Cards 7th-round draft pick Caleb Wilson from UCLA, who they re-signed earlier in September. Croom played in 15 games and started three with the Bills in 2018. He caught 22 passes for 259 yards and a touchdown.