Eagles, Tigers take part in Charlie Hughes Showcase

Jun. 14—The Charlie Hughes Basketball Girls Team Showcase is a perfect event for local high school basketball teams to test themselves in the summer.

With nearly 100 teams from around the state, it gives teams a chance to compete and see where they stand and what they need to focus on while they continue their off-season work getting ready for the season in November.

And for two of the local Boone County teams, it also gave their new head coaches a chance to see their teams in a competitive environment for the first time.

For new Zionsville coach Jen Drudge, there were a lot of positives to take from the first two games of the weekend, especially considering the Eagles haven't really had any workouts prior to the games.

"It's been a fun week for us (the Eagles also hosted their youth camp), but we also didn't get started with anything until this week," Drudge said. "We had a couple of hour long practices in the mornings, but overall I was pleased with what I saw today. We have a lot of little things to clean up with spacing and timing on offense, and understanding game situations, but we showed a lot of grit and effort today. We showed we have a lot of girls that are going to have good seasons."

This weekend is extremely valuable for the Eagles, who along with a new coach, have a lot of inexperienced varsity players on the roster.

McKenzie Chapman, Caroline Sampson and Macey Ring all got good varsity minutes last year, but others will need to step into bigger roles.

So playing quality programs like Center Grove, Plainfield and Homestead this weekend is a good test for the group.

"We only have a few kids back with any varsity experience," Drudge said. "For our young kids that no one really knows about, for them to come out and compete against a quality team like Center Grove, that will go into competing in our final two games too. It shows them they can compete."

The Eagles lost their opening two games to Mooresville and Center Grove, but showed a lot of good things.

And for being with the group for such a limited time, Drudge is excited about not only what she saw, but what the future could hold.

"I knew I was really lucky to be walking into the Zionsville program, because coach Maguire did such a great job; I just didn't know how lucky I was," Drudge said. "It is such a well established program, the leadership from the from the girls is great. I don't have to tell them to get warmed up before practice or a good warm up before a game — they are doing that themselves. I knew I was lucky, I didn't know how lucky I was going to be.

"We have a very mature group. They play hard, they play together and they don't get frustrated with each other or themselves. That is something that was already established, but that I want to continue to carry over too."

Lebanon got started under first-year coach Aaron Vaughn, and also showed a lot of good things in their opening two games.

Like Zionsville, the Tigers have had youth and middle school camps over the past few weeks, and have been able to get some off-season practices in.

He said that as he transitions into his new role, it's all starting to come together.

"It finally felt real," Vaughn said. "You get hired in March and there is a lot of things behind the scenes that you have to get squared away. To get out and have some practices was exciting in itself, but to have a chance to get go out here and play another team, it was exciting for the girls, the coaches and we are looking forward to it all."

The Tigers got off to a good start against Waldron, and will also play against Purdue Poly, Cathedral and Monrovia.

Vaughn said more than anything else, this weekend is an opportunity to establish what type of team the Tigers want to be.

"It's our opportunity for us to figure out what type of culture we have to set," Vaughn said. "It's not so much the Xs and Os and all the strategic things, it's more of establishing what type of program we want to be and what the bar is going to be. To play some really good teams here, it's a good measuring stick."

While the start of the official regular season is still months away, Vaughn said that since he took over the program, the buy-in, effort and enthusiasm is exactly what he hoped for.

"I couldn't be more satisfied with their buy in," Vaughn said. "That is the best part. Everything we have asked them to do, they are doing it. Now it has to be consistent. It's still super early and this is a long journey. But I couldn't be more proud of every single kid, from our new freshmen all the way to the seniors. They've been extremely coachable and they are working their tails off."

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.