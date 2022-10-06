Eagles’ Thursday injury report shows 9 players with limited rest

After the Philadelphia Eagles had a walkthrough Wednesday, they had a full practice on Thursday and gave many players a partial day off.

In all, the Eagles had 16 players listed on their Thursday injury report.

The details are below.

Did not participate

K Jake Elliott (ankle), LB Patrick Johnson (concussion), CB Avonte Maddox (ankle), OL Jordan Mailata (shoulder)

These four players were as DNPs for Wednesday. Elliott could miss the game and Mailata’s injury gives the Cardinals the potential for a mismatch on the edge.

Limited participation

LB Kyron Johnson (concussion), CB James Bradberry (rest), WR A.J. Brown (rest), DT Fletcher Cox (rest), G Landon Dickerson (rest), DE Brandon Graham (rest), T Lane Johnson (rest), C Jason Kelce (rest), RB Boston Scott (rib), G Isaac Seumalo (ankle), DE Josh Sweat (rest)

The Eagles, after giving the team a walkthrough on Wednesday, gave almost all their veterans a partial practice off. Johnson was upgraded after being a DNP Wednesday. Scott and Seumalo were limited for the second day in a row.

Full participation

CB Darius Slay (forearm)

He seems to good to go.

Cardinals' Thursday injury report

Did not participate

OL Max Garcia (toe)

OL Rodney Hudson (knee)

DL Rashard Lawrence (hand)

K Matt Prater (right hip)

OL Justin Pugh (elbow)

LB Nick Vigil (hamstring)

TE Maxx Williams (knee)

DL J.J. Watt (calf, rest)

Limited participation

WR Marquise Brown (foot)

LB Zaven Collins (shoulder)

WR A.J. Green (knee)

OL D.J. Humphries (hamstring)

WR Rondale Moore (knee)

CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring)

LB Zeke Turner (ankle)

