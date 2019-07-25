Eagles Thursday injury update: Derek Barnett, Corey Clement and more

There was a lot of good news on the injury front for the Eagles Thursday on the first day of training camp.

What could have been a long PUP list – players who begin training camp inactive because of pre-existing injuries – only had one player on it, cornerback Jalen Mills.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Once a player a PUP takes one practice rep, he's ineligible for PUP for the rest of the year.

With one day in the books, let's take a look at the Eagles' injury sitatution:

OG BRANDON BROOKS: Was a little bit of surprise to see him active and on the field for the start of camp just six months after tearing his Achilles. Brooks was working on a side field but that in itself is very encouraging. He said he hopes to be ready to play if not on opening day then soon after.

DT FLETCHER COX: Another one we thought could start out on PUP but he was also at practice but still rehabbing after suffering a foot injury in the Saints playoff game that required surgery. Cox said he's encouraged with where he's at but wouldn't say when he anticipates being back at work.

S RODNEY MCLEOD: He looks close and was off on a side field running around and also participating in individual drills after suffering a torn ACL early last season.

RB COREY CLEMENT: Also did individual drills but no team work seven months after suffering a knee injury.

CB RONALD DARBY: Darby was reportedly set to start camp on PUP but he is active and looks good. He did individual drills before working on a side field during team drills.

RB MILES SANDERS: The Penn State rookie was back and a full participant after missing most of OTAs and minicapm with a nagging hamstring injury that he said is fully behind him.

Story continues

WR MACK HOLLINS: Nelson Agholor walked into the locker room Thursday after practice yelling, "MACK HOLLINS IS ALIVE!" Hollins, who's been on the shelf since suffering a sports hernia injury back in 2017, is finally back at practice and apparently healthy.

RB JOSH ADAMS: Had offseason shoulder surgery that limited him in the playoffs but worked in the spring and was a full participant on Thursday.

DE DEREK BARNETT: Was limited in the spring after rotator cuff surgery last year but was a full participant Thursday.

LB NIGEL BRADHAM: Sat out Thursday and told NBC Sports Philadelphia Eagles producer Dave Zangaro he's still recovering from surgery to repair torn ligaments in his big toe suffered in the Saints playoff game. He's active and did conditioning on a side field but unsure when he'll return.

CB JALEN MILLS: Still out with that foot injury. He was at practice but not doing any work.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Eagles Thursday injury update: Derek Barnett, Corey Clement and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia