Eagles throwing sack party at Carson Wentz’s expense

Someone must have told the Philadelphia Eagles’ defense they were the welcoming committee Sunday in the backfield of Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders.

The Eagles were sacking their former quarterback left and right, heading into the third quarter with six.

Brandon Graham, Haason Reddick, and Fletcher Cox each had 1.5.

Wentz had plus 28 passing yards and minus-40 sack yards.

On the offensive side of the ball, DeVonta Smith was lighting up the Commanders’ secondary to the tune of 169 yards midway through the third quarter.

Holy, Batman!

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire