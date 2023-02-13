The Eagles trailed for the first time with 12:04 remaining after the Chiefs scored on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Kadarius Toney. They still trail 28-27 but perhaps not for long.

They took over on their own 25 after a touchback.

Jalen Hurts completed a 5-yard pass to Dallas Goedert on first down before a 2-yard pass to Zach Pascal. On third-and-3, Hurts threw incomplete after being pressured by Carlos Dunlap.

That forced an Eagles punt.

From there, things went from bad to worse as Kadarius Toney returned Arryn Siposs‘ punt 65 yards to the 5-yard line before Siposs pushed him out of bounds.

Siposs returned to the active roster Saturday from injured reserve. He is playing his first game since Dec. 11 when he injured his ankle in a game against the Giants.

Eagles go three-and-out, still trail 28-27 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk