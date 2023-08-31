Eagles work out three punters, including Pat O'Donnell

The Eagles did not keep a punter on their 53-player roster, but they did re-sign Arryn Siposs to their practice squad.

The team worked out three punters on Thursday, though.

Blake Gillikin, Pat O'Donnell and Colby Wadman got a tryout in Philadelphia, along with long snapper Bradley Robinson and linebacker Kyle Soelle.

Gillikin spent the past two seasons with the Saints, averaging 47.0 yards on 160 punts with a net of 41.7 yards.

O'Donnell has played all but one game over the past nine seasons, punting for the Bears and Packers. With Green Bay last season, O'Donnell averaged 44.5 yards on 52 punts with a net of 38.5 yards.

Wadman has not punted in the NFL since 2018-19 with the Broncos. He averaged 44.5 yards on 143 punts with a net of 38.7 yards.